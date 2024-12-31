Thousands of attacks thwarted by Shin Bet, Israel Police in 2024

Israel's Shin Bet security agency unveiled its annual report on Tuesday, revealing the extent security threats have increased against Israel on all fronts.

In the Gaza Strip, the agency said it had arrested 1,350 people, including 40 high commanders and 165 relatives of terrorist leaders. Among them, 45 individuals are suspected of involvement in the terrorist massacres of October, 2023, and about a hundred are believed to hold information about the hostages. Out of 2,500 Gazan detainees, 650 have been interrogated, providing crucial intelligence.

In Lebanon, 25 senior officials of Palestinian terrorist organizations have been eliminated, including members of Hamas, Al-Jama'a Al-Islamiyya, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

In the West Bank and Jerusalem, the Shin Bet thwarted 1,040 attacks, including 689 shooting attacks. Ten major special operations were conducted, notably in the hospitals of Jenin and Nablus.

The Iranian threat has intensified with a 400 percent increase in espionage cases compared to 2023. Thirteen major cases involving Israelis in the service of Iranian intelligence have been opened.

In cyberspace, the number of attacks has quintupled, with about 700 thwarted attempts out of thousands recorded, many of which were successful. On Israeli territory, twenty Israeli Arab terrorist cells have been dismantled, five of which were planning bomb attacks.

This report reflects a year marked by an increase and diversification of security threats against Israel.