Two gunmen neutralized before attempt attack on settlements in the West Bank

Two terrorists were fatally shot as they attempted to launch an attack on Israeli West Bank settments.

Identified as Abdel Fattah Salah al-Din Jabara and Ahmed Mustafa Muhammad Rajab, the individuals reportedly belonged to the "Al-Aqsa Martyrs" Brigades, according to Palestinian sources.

The incident unfolded as the terrorists approached the security fence aiming to carry out an attack on Israeli towns from Tulkarm's direction.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) swiftly responded, engaging in an ambush set up by fighters from Unit 636. In the ensuing confrontation, the two gunmen were killed, and their weapon was confiscated.

An Israeli army spokesman confirmed the operation, emphasizing the proactive measures taken to neutralize the imminent threat posed by the militants. The spokesperson highlighted the necessity of maintaining security along the border to safeguard Israeli communities from potential attacks.

This recent confrontation echoes heightened tensions in the region, compounded by past incidents. Notably, Deir Al-Ghusoun, situated near Tulkarm, was the site of an extensive military operation by Israeli forces just a month prior. The operation spanned over 13 hours, as forces besieged a house suspected to harbor gunmen.