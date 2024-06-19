Two IDF soldiers arrested for mistreatment of imprisoned Hamas terrorists

Two IDF reserve soldiers have been detained following allegations of mistreatment by Hamas detainees.

The incident occurred during the transfer of detainees from the Gaza Strip to the Sde Teiman detention center.

According to Channel 13 reports, members of Hamas' Nokhba unit filed a complaint alleging aggravated mistreatment during their transportation to the detention facility. The military prosecutor swiftly initiated an investigation into the matter, prompting the arrest of the two soldiers responsible for the detainees’ transfer.

Initially detained for eight days, the soldiers' arrest raised eyebrows among their colleagues tasked with guarding detainees. Sources within the IDF indicated that the decision to detain the soldiers was based on the alleged testimonies of the detainees without conclusive forensic evidence.

Abed Rahim Kativ / Flash 90

An IDF press release stated, "On the orders of the military prosecutor, the military police opened an investigation into two reserve soldiers, suspected of aggravated mistreatment of detainees for whom they were responsible, during their transfer to the detention center of Sde Teiman." The soldiers were apprehended early in the investigation, and their detention was extended due to the emergence of evidence suggesting their potential involvement in the alleged mistreatment.

However, following further review, the soldiers were released without any restrictive conditions on Tuesday.