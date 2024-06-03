Undercover Israeli police kill senior wanted terrorist in Nablus

In a high-stakes operation, undercover agents of the Israeli Police, in collaboration with the Shomron Brigade and fighters from the Nachshon Battalion, successfully eliminated a senior wanted terrorist in Nablus.

The mission, guided by precise intelligence from the Shin Bet, also resulted in injuries to several other armed terrorists.

The operation took place in broad daylight near the Lata refugee camp. Undercover agents closed in on an event hall where the targeted individual was located.

Upon noticing the agents, the wanted man attempted to flee across the building's roof with a weapon in hand. The agents responded swiftly, fatally shooting him.

Following the initial confrontation, armed terrorists in the vicinity began firing at the undercover agents and throwing explosives. The agents returned fire, resulting in additional casualties among the terrorists.

Israel Police

A police spokeswoman provided details of the operation: "IOSH security forces, in conjunction with the Shomron Brigade and Nachshon Battalion fighters, acted on precise intelligence from the Shin Bet to thwart terrorism and apprehend a senior wanted individual. The undercovers successfully neutralized the target despite facing significant resistance."

The identity of the senior terrorist has not been disclosed, and further details on the injuries sustained by other armed terrorists involved in the firefight are awaited.

The police spokeswoman emphasized the importance of such operations: "Our forces are committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens by actively pursuing and neutralizing threats in coordination with other security agencies."