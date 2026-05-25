US conducts 'self-defense strikes' in southern Iran amid ceasefire negotiations | LIVE BLOG
CENTCOM says it hit boats laying mines and missile sites in "defensive" actions, even as Iran's negotiators meet Qatar's PM in Doha and Trump says the talks are going "nicely"
US forces carried out strikes in southern Iran on Monday against targets including boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites, in what Washington described as defensive actions. US Central Command said the operation was designed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."
The strikes came as Iran's top negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a potential deal to end the three-month war, an official briefed on the visit said, after both Washington and Tehran played down hopes of a breakthrough on Monday.
In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were going "nicely" but warned of fresh attacks if they failed, writing that it "will only be a Great Deal for all, or no Deal at all." Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would give diplomacy every chance before considering whether to deal with Iran in "another way."
The negotiations hinge on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, and Tehran's demand for the release of tens of billions of dollars in frozen funds. READ MORE FROM MONDAY
US forces conduct what CENTCOM describes as "defensive strikes" in southern Iran amid ceasefire talks
CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News overnight into Tuesday that the strikes were conducted to "protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."
Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to lay mines. "US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," CENTCOM added.