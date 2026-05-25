US forces carried out strikes in southern Iran on Monday against targets including boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites, in what Washington described as defensive actions. US Central Command said the operation was designed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."

The strikes came as Iran's top negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a potential deal to end the three-month war, an official briefed on the visit said, after both Washington and Tehran played down hopes of a breakthrough on Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were going "nicely" but warned of fresh attacks if they failed, writing that it "will only be a Great Deal for all, or no Deal at all." Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would give diplomacy every chance before considering whether to deal with Iran in "another way."

The negotiations hinge on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, and Tehran's demand for the release of tens of billions of dollars in frozen funds. READ MORE FROM MONDAY