Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered a series of bold statements during a recent ceremony honoring Hezbollah commander Taleb Sami Abdallah, killed last week.

Nasrallah asserted, "Storming the Galilee remains an option on the table if the confrontation develops," emphasizing Hezbollah's readiness for escalation in the conflict.

Regarding the loss of Commander Abu Taleb, Nasrallah stated, "There is no doubt that his death is significant, but we console ourselves that he died as a martyr and achieved the highest aspirations."

Nasrallah affirmed Hezbollah's resolve, declaring, "We are more determined than ever to continue the battle against Israel."

Highlighting Abu Taleb's role, Nasrallah noted, "He was the commander who first launched the attack on Israel on October 8th." Nasrallah pointed out, "We have clear objectives and the ability to achieve targets that will shake the very foundations of the [Israeli] entity."

Nasrallah warned Israel of the consequences of an all-out war, stating defiantly, "If an open war is declared against Lebanon, we will wage it without limits."

The Hezbollah leader also boasted of Hezbollah's military capabilities, claiming, "We have more than 100,000 fighters, and even more in the worst-case scenario," and asserting their preparedness for conflict in the Mediterranean region.