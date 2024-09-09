West Bank imam arrested after incitement during Friday prayers

Israel Police in the West Bank, in coordination with IDF forces, last week arrested an imam at a mosque in Qalqilya suspected of incitement and supporting and encouraging terror acts, according to a statement on Monday.

The imam, 49 years old, is suspected of incitement during Friday prayers at a mosque in the city, encouraging acts of terror, expressing support for terrorists in the Gaza Strip, and praying for their victory over IDF soldiers. After his arrest, the suspect was interrogated by investigators in the West Bank. The military court extended his remand by eight days. The investigation is ongoing.

Israel Police

Since the beginning of the year, police units have been working in a targeted manner to locate inciters of terror. So far, hundreds of suspects have been arrested and about 100 indictments have been filed against those inciting terror. These include Palestinians who have published words of praise, love or encouragement for acts of terror, and support or identification with terrorism.

The police commander of the northern West Bank district, Tzachi Sharabi, emphasized that "the arrest of the instigators, their investigation and prosecution, creates deterrence and sends a clear message that the Israel Police operates at full force against those inciting terror and its arm will reach anywhere and at any time. We will continue to expose and arrest anyone who incites, encourages, or supports acts of terror, in synagogues, behind a keyboard, or any other place, and will work to enforce the law against them."