Wizz Air suspends Israel flights through Tuesday amid escalation

Wizz Air announced Monday it is suspending all flights to Israel for June 8 and 9 due to the security situation, with resumption currently planned for June 10 subject to conditions on the ground.

The airline said passenger and crew safety remained its top priority and that it was monitoring developments in coordination with relevant authorities.

Despite the suspension, Ben Gurion Airport is continuing to operate as normal, the Airports Authority confirmed following a situational assessment Monday.

The authority said it is conducting ongoing assessments and remains in continuous contact with the Ministry of Transportation, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the Home Front Command to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Travelers were advised to stay updated directly with their airline and follow official information channels.