Women's first: Female soldier passes elite IDF unit training course

A female soldier has become the first woman in Israeli military history to complete training for Sayeret Matkal, the IDF's premier special operations unit, the military says.

According to the announcement, the soldier passed preliminary screening, met all required criteria, and completed a training course lasting more than 18 months. The program, described as equivalent in scope and intensity to the standard male training track with limited adjustments, was launched as a pilot in December 2024. Her exact placement within the unit has not yet been determined, as Sayeret Matkal operates across a variety of dynamically changing roles.

"The IDF congratulates the soldier on her significant and groundbreaking achievement," the military said. "At this time, maximizing the service potential of male and female soldiers from all sectors and populations is an imperative, and the IDF will continue to work toward this goal." A summary of the pilot phase will be presented to the General Staff in the near future as senior commanders assess whether to expand female participation in additional special operations roles.

The achievement comes as the IDF has moved to expand women's roles across a range of elite units. A pilot integrating women into the Combat Engineering Corps' Yahalom unit was recently deemed a success, and a separate trial is underway for the Air Force's elite search-and-rescue Unit 669. Women currently account for roughly half of those serving in the Air Defense Array, and about 40% of combat soldiers in the Electronic Warfare Battalion.

With the milestone, Shayetet 13, Israel's Navy SEALs unit, remains the only IDF special forces unit without women in operational roles.