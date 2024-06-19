Yoav Gallant reaffirms strengthening preparation for war against Hezbollah

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant convened a critical assessment meeting on Wednesday evening focused on Lebanon and the ongoing security challenges posed by Hezbollah.

The meeting, attended by top military officials including IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi and other high-ranking officers, took place at the northern command headquarters in Safed.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Gallant underscored the escalating threat from Hezbollah's drone capabilities and instructed the military leaders to prepare comprehensively for any potential scenarios.

"We are completing ground and air preparation, strengthening intelligence systems and preparing for any eventuality," Gallant affirmed in a statement following the meeting.

Addressing the security situation in northern Israel, Gallant expressed determination to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens amid the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. "We have an obligation to change the situation in the north and bring citizens home safely, and we will find a way to do it," he declared.