Blinken promised to remove restrictions on arms transfers to Israel - report

During a recent meeting in Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would soon remove all restrictions on weapons transfers to the Jewish state, according to reports by Channel 12 news and Germany’s Bild.

The reports claim that Netanyahu demanded a renewal of the same level of arms shipments as at the start of the war, expressing concern that the U.S. had effectively halted its military support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu reportedly warned that the slowdown in aid benefits Iran and its proxies in the region, prolongs the conflict, and increases the risk of the war spreading to new fronts.

Following Blinken’s pledge, Netanyahu instructed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi to ensure that the arms transfers are resumed in upcoming meetings with American officials, according to the reports.

David Azagury / U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

The Israeli Prime Minister's office and the U.S. State Department have not yet confirmed these reports.