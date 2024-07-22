A Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack on Monday, charging at gates of the southern community of Netiv HaAsara near the Gaza Strip - and was neutralized by members of the security team guarding the entrance.

The terrorist was identified as Adam Zakaria Qawarshi. He arrived at the scene in a white Hyundai car, shouted at the soldiers in English, and then pulled out a knife, reports said. He was shot and seriously injured, with his death declared later. A 61-year-old woman suffered from shock, but otherwise there were no physical injuries. The circumstances are still under investigation.

The IDF stressed that the “suspect is a foreign citizen who came from Israeli territory, not from the Gaza Strip.”

"When we arrived at the scene, we were told that a terrorist had tried to stab and was neutralized by security forces,” Magen David Adom paramedic Noa Avitbul and emergency medical technician Yossi Smadga reported. “We conducted a sweep in the area to ensure that there were no injuries on the body. A 61-year-old woman who was scared is being treated on the spot by MDA teams and at this stage does not require evacuation to a hospital."

"A civilian car arrived at the entrance of the settlement with the suspect in it,” said the community’s chief security officer. “Later, he got out with a knife in his hand, spoke in English with the guards, and refused to stop. When he began to run towards the response team - he was shot and neutralized."

Itai Levi, the mayor of the community, said its security team “acted heroically and with great bravery. We are in a war zone and it is important to continue and insist on maintaining the forces in the area. We will not lower our readiness in the most threatened area of the war, only about 300 meters (almost 1,000 feet) from Gaza.”