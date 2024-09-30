EU calls for immediate Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, supporting UN mission in Lebanon

The head of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, speaks during a debate on the attack on Iran against Israel, on April 24, 2024, in Strasbourg, in the east of France
The head of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, speaks during a debate on the attack on Iran against Israel, on April 24, 2024, in Strasbourg, in the east of FranceAP Photo/ Jean-Francois Badias)

European Union foreign ministers have urgently called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, reinforcing their backing for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL). 

Following an emergency meeting, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated, "The guns must now fall silent, and the voice of diplomacy must speak and be heard by all."

Borrell emphasized the importance of upholding the sovereignty of both Israel and Lebanon, cautioning against any further military interventions that could exacerbate the situation. He warned that such actions "must be avoided" to prevent a dramatic escalation of the conflict.

The ministers also discussed the pressing need to enhance humanitarian aid and improve coordination in light of potential emergencies. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani noted that the possibility of evacuating European nationals from Lebanon was a topic of significant concern, underscoring the EU's serious assessment of the situation.

The safety of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon was highlighted as a critical priority, with Borrell reiterating the vital role of UNIFIL in maintaining regional stability.

