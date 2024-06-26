Gallant claims 'significant progress' in resolving alleged U.S. arms holdup

After meeting the United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan along with other top U.S. officials, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his visit has yielded "significant progress" in resolving the matter of what Jerusalem views as insufficient American weapons shipments to Israel.

In a video statement that sums up his meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sullivan, Gallant stated that “during the meetings we made significant progress, obstacles were removed and bottlenecks were addressed” regarding several issues, including arms supplies. He thanked the U.S. administration and the American public "for their enduring support for the State of Israel."

Ariel Hermoni/Defense ministry

Sullivan is said to have reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, including in the face of threats from Iranian-backed terrorist groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah," said the meeting readout.

Earlier Gallant expressed critique of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that the latter is “harming the strategic relationship with the United States,” saying his public statements create "unnecessary friction."

AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“In every family - and we consider the American people our family - disagreements may arise. Yet like all families, we discuss our disagreements in-house, and remain united,” stated the official, supported later by National Unity party leader Benny Gantz.

Various Hebrew media outlets later on Wednesday quoted “associates” of Netanyahu as responding that “when the disagreements aren’t resolved for many weeks in private rooms, the prime minister of Israel needs to speak openly to bring what the fighters need.”