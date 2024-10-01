The Israeli Home Front Command has announced tightened defensive guidelines for central Israel, including the Sharon and Gush Dan regions.

As a result, the large Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) event originally scheduled for the Western Wall has been canceled. According to the new regulations, gatherings of more than 30 people in open areas are prohibited until October 5.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation has confirmed that a scaled-down version of the Yom Kippur event will still take place in the tunnels of the Western Wall, following the directives of the Home Front Command. The event will include the making of vows at midnight and the saying of forgiveness shortly thereafter, and it will be broadcast live without an audience.

Nati shohat / FLASH90

Additionally, a significant Yom Kippur event is planned for October 10 at Kidnapped Square in Tel Aviv.

This initiative, led by Rabbi Tamir Garnot in collaboration with families of the kidnapped and bereaved, aims to unite the community in prayer and remembrance. The event, hosted by Yael Bar Zohar and Guy Zoertz, will feature participation from families affected by the recent conflict, including those of kidnapped individuals and fallen soldiers. It will consist of prayers, music, and a poignant appeal for the release of all abductees.