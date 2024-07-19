ICJ find Israel violates international law in West Bank

The International Court of Justice said on Friday that Israel's policies in the Palestinian territories were in breach of international law. Israeli leadership rejected the ruling as "fundamentally wrong," "completely detached from the reality of the Middle East," and contradicting the basic principles of diplomacy and conflict resolution.

In their advistory opinion, ICJ judges listed a range of policies — including the building and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, use of the area’s natural resources and allegedly discriminatory policies against Palestinians — as representing violations of international law.

There was ambiguity regarding the language of the advisory opinion on whether Israel was still "occupying" the Gaza Strip, from which it has completely disengaged in 2005.

Meanwhile Hamas said it “welcomes the legal advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, in which it affirmed the illegality of the Zionist occupation and the necessity of putting an end to it, and in which it exposed the fascist settlement system, demanded its end, and pointed out the widespread violations of international law committed by governments. The occupation is against our people and our Palestinian land.”