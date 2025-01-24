IDF airstrike takes out Palestinian terror cell near Jenin

Israeli security forces are continuing the counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank, during which over 10 terrorists were eliminated, around 20 wanted suspects were apprehended and additional weapons were confiscated.

A short while ago, with the direction of ISA intelligence, an AIF aircraft struck a vehicle with a terrorist cell inside in the area of Qabatiya.

The forces continue with the counterterrorism operation in Qabatiya.