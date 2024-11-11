First press briefing by the new head of Israeli diplomacy

Israel's new Foreign Minister Gideon Saar held his first international press conference on Sunday. He stressed that Israel's top priority was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a threat to the entire region. On Lebanon, he spoke of progress in negotiations, making any agreement conditional on Hezbollah's withdrawal north of the Litani River. On the Palestinian issue, Saar strongly opposed the creation of a Palestinian state, saying it would lead to "a Hamas state." He also criticized the police response to the anti-Semitic incidents in Amsterdam, offering Israel's help in collecting testimonies from Israeli citizens involved.