Three injured in the North following Hezbollah fire | LIVE BLOG
Magen David Adom (MDA) teams intervened at several sites hit by the shootings.
🚨 Warning sirens in northern Israel
Two Hezbollah drones intercepted by IDF
The Israeli military reported intercepting two drones launched from Lebanon. The first was shot down over Lebanese territory, while the second was neutralized over Western Galilee.
Magen David Adom (MDA) teams responded to several sites hit by gunfire. Three people were evacuated to Rambam Hospital: a 52-year-old man in moderate condition, hit by shrapnel in the back, a 17-year-old boy with a slight hand injury from glass shards, and a 55-year-old man with a slight lower limb injury while he was going to a shelter.
Saudi Crown Prince strongly condemned Israel in a recent summit
First press briefing by the new head of Israeli diplomacy
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gideon Saar held his first international press conference on Sunday. He stressed that Israel's top priority was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a threat to the entire region. On Lebanon, he spoke of progress in negotiations, making any agreement conditional on Hezbollah's withdrawal north of the Litani River. On the Palestinian issue, Saar strongly opposed the creation of a Palestinian state, saying it would lead to "a Hamas state." He also criticized the police response to the anti-Semitic incidents in Amsterdam, offering Israel's help in collecting testimonies from Israeli citizens involved.
Strikes attributed to Israel in Homs, Syria
Syrian opposition media reported on Monday that Israel attacked targets in the western Homs region.
50 projectiles identified crossing the border from Lebanon into Israeli territory, one woman injured
After the latest sirens that sounded recently in the Upper and Western Galilee areas in northern Israel, about 50 projectiles were identified crossing the border from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some were intercepted and others fell in open areas. A woman was injured by rocket debris.