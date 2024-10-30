IDF Chief of Staff calls for increase in troops | LIVE BLOG
To reduce the pressure on current reservists, Halevi discussed recruiting older reservists and creating new units
The Israeli army announces the creation of a new division that will be placed under the authority of the Central Command and deployed on the border with Jordan
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi approved the creation of a new territorial division on Israel's eastern border. The unit, which will be placed under the central command, will be tasked with strengthening defenses along Route 90 and border communities, combating terrorism and arms trafficking, while preserving a peaceful border and strengthening cooperation with the Jordanian army.
To reduce the pressure on current reservists, Halevi discussed recruiting older reservists and creating new units. He also addressed the sensitive issue of integrating the ultra-Orthodox into the army, citing the example of a Haredi soldier wounded in Rafah, whose military enlistment, initially opposed by his family, was eventually fully supported. “The question is how can we have many more such cases. This is what is socially right,” Halevi stressed, suggesting that this war could be an opportunity for significant social reform regarding military service in Israel.
Trump promises "Quick Peace" for Middle East in message to Lebanese community
Trump pledged to establish a "true and lasting peace" that would foster harmony among all Lebanese communities, stating, "Your friends and families in Lebanon deserve to live in peace, prosperity and harmony with their neighbors."
One drone shot down, two others downed (IDF)
Following alerts in several areas of northern Israel, three suspicious aerial targets originating from Lebanon were identified. One of these targets was intercepted in the Yaarah area. Two other downfalls were also detected. No injuries have been reported so far.
Hezbollah: Military command weakened After Nasrallah's death
According to a security source cited by i24NEWS, two senior Hezbollah commanders, Muhammad Haidar and Haitham Ali Tabatabai, have taken the reins of the organization's military command on their own initiative.
Haidar, a former adviser to Nasrallah and former commander of Hezbollah forces in Beirut and the Bekaa Valley, and Tabatabai, a former head of the Radwan force and special forces in Syria and Yemen, were reportedly not officially appointed to these positions. This situation reveals a loss of control within Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, where each regional battalion operates independently. Morale among fighters is reportedly at an all-time low, with reports of defections. In Beirut, the organization even resorts to couriers and handwritten notes for fear of Israeli intelligence.
IDF Spokesperson: Following the warnings of hostile aircraft infiltration that were activated, the Air Force successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft
The Tax Authority spokesperson announced that an attempt to smuggle approximately 1,000 packs of cigarettes concealed within six UNICEF humanitarian aid trucks destined for Gaza was thwarted
The trucks, which arrived from Egypt carrying pipes for sewage infrastructure, were inspected by the Ministry of Defense's crossings authority and customs inspectors at the Kerem Shalom crossing. The cigarettes, specifically "Corelia" brand, were hidden in wooden pallets alongside the pipes. In Gaza, each pack of cigarettes can sell for around 1,500 NIS. Due to the serious exploitation of humanitarian shipments for smuggling, a request has been made to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the issue, resulting in a delay of the six trucks in transit.
"Return of hostages is top priority in Gaza," Yoav Gallant tells soldiers
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops stationed in Rafah on Tuesday that freeing the hostages is currently "the most important mission in Gaza." "Your duty is to create military pressure. Our duty, at the political level, is to reach an agreement," he told the soldiers, stressing that their action on the ground creates the conditions necessary to reach an understanding. Gallant also reiterated the other objectives: maintaining the defense of communities and forces, while preserving the necessary freedom of action inside Gaza.
🚨Sirens sound across northern Israel, indicating multipe hostile drones
UN Security Council affirms UNRWA's 'vital role' in Gaza humanitarian response
The UN Security Council issued a statement emphasizing the critical role of UNRWA as the foundation of the humanitarian response in Gaza. It highlighted that no other organization can replicate UNRWA's unique capabilities and mandate to assist Palestinians, strongly warning against any efforts to dismantle or diminish its operations.
Additionally, the statement expressed concern regarding the Israeli government's ban on UNRWA, urging Israel to uphold its international obligations. The Security Council called on all parties involved to allow UNRWA to fulfill its mandate and urged them to take necessary measures to enable and facilitate aid to the citizens of Gaza.
Man injured by Hezbollah rocket shrapnel
A 70-year-old man was lightly wounded in the head by shrapnel from a rocket fired in the latest salvo by Hezbollah on northern Israel, according to the Magen David Adom emergency services. The incident occurred in the Dalton area of the Upper Galilee. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment.
🚨Rocket warning sirens sound in northern Israel
Hezbollah has reportedly lost 80% of its capabilities
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Tuesday that Hezbollah has lost about 80% of its strike capabilities since the start of Operation Northern Arrows.
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue Nasrallah's legacy
Kassem also confronted the issue of a "series of assassinations," culminating in the targeted killing of Hassan Nasrallah, which he acknowledged had left the group "deeply wounded"
Biden advisers expected in Israel today to discuss Lebanon ceasefire
Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein, senior advisers to US President Joe Biden, are expected in Israel today to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They will present a formal proposal for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, an agreement that could be finalized "in the coming weeks," according to Israeli and US sources.
Two farm workers injured in rocket hit near Metula
Two people were injured after a rocket hit near the northern town of Metula, emergency services said. The two were working in a field near the town. Their condition was not immediately known.
Saudi Arabia: "No normalization without Palestinian state"
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday reaffirmed his country's position on normalization with Israel, during the opening in Riyadh of the first meeting of the "International Coalition for the Two-State Solution". "Regarding normalization, the position is clear, as expressed by the Crown Prince: the establishment of a Palestinian state is Saudi Arabia's prerequisite for moving towards normalization," the minister said, stressing that "the security of the region is linked to resolving this issue." This statement comes as Riyadh hosts an international conference focused on finding a solution to the Palestinian issue.
IDF announces elimination of Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force
Air Force fighter jets, guided by the Military Intelligence (AMAN), the Air Force and the Northern Command, carried out a strike in the Nabatieh area and eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, who held the position of deputy commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force.
Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi was developing plans for terrorist attacks against the State of Israel. This elimination constitutes a further attack on the operational capabilities of Hezbollah's Radwan Force to plan and execute terrorist acts against IDF forces and the Israeli home front on the northern border, particularly the plan to conquer the Galilee. In his previous position, he was responsible for Radwan's operations during the war in Syria between 2012 and 2017, and also led the unit's combat operations in southern Lebanon.