The Israeli army announces the creation of a new division that will be placed under the authority of the Central Command and deployed on the border with Jordan

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi approved the creation of a new territorial division on Israel's eastern border. The unit, which will be placed under the central command, will be tasked with strengthening defenses along Route 90 and border communities, combating terrorism and arms trafficking, while preserving a peaceful border and strengthening cooperation with the Jordanian army.