IDF soldier and partner indicted for smuggling Palestinian workers into Israel

An indictment was filed on Tuesday against a 19-year-old soldier from Ramla and her 21-year-old partner from Karni Shomron, accusing them of smuggling numerous Palestinian workers into Israel for financial gain.

The charges detail a series of illicit crossings facilitated by the soldier, who allegedly exploited her position and uniform during the smuggling operations.

According to the indictment, the soldier, who also worked as a waitress at Tortia Bar Restaurant in Brasheltz, met an illegal Palestinian resident who proposed paying her and her partner to facilitate illegal crossings.

The transactions, estimated to be around 30 instances, involved transporting individuals from the Sonol Beit Horon gas station on Route 443 through the Maccabim crossing into central Israel.

The couple concealed the individuals, in the back seat of their vehicle during transit.

The intermediary in these operations was identified as Ahmed Aazi, also known as "Mamula," an illegal resident himself who arranged payments ranging from 200 to 300 shekels per person smuggled across the border. Aazi's involvement reportedly extended to organizing the logistics and liaising between the accused and the Palestinian workers seeking to enter Israeli territory.

The investigation revealed that in one case, a former security prisoner released in a Shalit deal was among those assisted in crossing into Israel by the defendants.

Police have requested that both defendants remain in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.