Israel intercepts two drones from Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
The interception followed the sounding of warning sirens in several locations in northern Israel. The military spokesman said the incident was now over.
🚨Sirens sound across central Israel, Herzylia and Netanya areas
The Israeli Air Force intercepted two drones that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, an IDF spokesman said Wednesday.
The interception followed the sounding of warning sirens in several locations in northern Israel. The military spokesman said the incident was now over and no casualties had been reported.
"The air force intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles that had crossed the border from Lebanon," the official statement said. "The incident is closed and no injuries have been reported so far."
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage Sasha Trufanov in act of psychological warfare
Six people killed in Israeli strike in Beirut
Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that an Israeli strike killed at least six people in a densely populated area south of the capital Beirut, outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds. The ministry did not specify whether those killed were members of the terrorist group. "The Israeli enemy strike on Aramoun killed six people" and wounded 15, the ministry said, giving a preliminary toll, adding that "body parts were recovered from the site and their identification is being verified."
IDF confirms hitting Dahieh in Beirut last night
Fighter jets struck Hezbollah arms depots and headquarters in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood last night. The IDF spokesman said that "all the targets are located in the heart of civilian areas, illustrating once again the Hezbollah terrorist organization's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians used as human shields in the city center." He added that "prior to the strike, numerous measures were taken to minimize the risk of civilian casualties, including prior warnings to the population in the area. This strike is part of the ongoing effort to destroy the Hezbollah terrorist organization's infrastructure in Beirut."
IDF: Terrorist involved in 7/10 massacre eliminated, 120 targets hit in Gaza and Lebanon
An IAF aircraft eliminated a terrorist cell operating in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in Gaza, including Yasser Ghandi, a terrorist involved in the October 7 massacre. The IDF Spokesperson added that over the past 24 hours, the IAF struck more than 120 targets of the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. The 91st Division continues its ground operations in southern Lebanon against new Hezbollah targets. The 36th Division is also operating in southern Lebanon, its forces eliminated terrorists and located weapons and tunnels.
Hostage families to meet Biden, failed attempt to meet Trump: 'Schedule constraints'
The families of the hostages who are American citizens will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House this evening at approximately 22:00 (Israeli time). Biden is also scheduled to meet later today with President-elect Donald Trump - but Trump will not be present at the meeting with the families. This is the third meeting of the hostage families with President Biden at the White House since the war began.
After meeting with Biden, Indonesian president 'committed to Israel's security'
Indonesia has formally declared that it is “committed to Israel’s security concerns,” following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the White House in Washington. The two leaders also pledged to “expand cooperation to address the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, facilitate the medical evacuation of Palestinian children in need of critical care, and support humanitarian action and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.” Israel and Indonesia had been in talks to establish formal diplomatic relations, but those discussions were interrupted by the outbreak of war last year.