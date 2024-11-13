Israel intercepts two drones from Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force intercepted two drones that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, an IDF spokesman said Wednesday.

The interception followed the sounding of warning sirens in several locations in northern Israel. The military spokesman said the incident was now over and no casualties had been reported.

"The air force intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles that had crossed the border from Lebanon," the official statement said. "The incident is closed and no injuries have been reported so far."