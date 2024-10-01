In response to Iran's recent missile strike on Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued a stern warning that the attack "will have consequences."

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari emphasized that the Israeli military will not remain passive in the face of such aggression, stating that Iran's actions will be met with a severe response.

Senior Israeli officials underscored the seriousness of the situation, with one source declaring that what Iran has endured thus far is only a fraction of what it will face in retaliation. Another government official asserted that Israel has every right to launch an unprecedented response directly on Iranian soil, urging for action against "the head of the snake."

Shortly after the missile attacks commenced, Hagari reassured the public that the Home Front Command had announced it was safe to leave shelters. He reiterated that any fire from Iran would not go unanswered.

The U.S. also weighed in, warning Iran of "serious consequences" should it choose to escalate its attacks. Following the missile strikes, Iran's Revolutionary Guards framed their actions as retaliation for the deaths of key figures, asserting that any Israeli response would result in an overwhelming counterstrike.