Israel’s Ministerial Committee on Procurement has approved a major Israel Ministry of Defense plan to acquire two new fighter squadrons for the Israeli Air Force, marking the first step in a long-term force buildup strategy. The decision includes the purchase of a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin and a second F-15IA squadron from Boeing.

According to the Defense Ministry, the combined deals are valued at tens of billions of NIS and include full fleet integration, as well as long-term sustainment packages, spare parts, and logistics support. Officials said the procurement is intended to strengthen operational readiness and expand Israel’s air capabilities over the coming decade.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Minister of Defense (IMOD) Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram presented the procurement plan to the committee as part of a broader strategy aligned with a 350-billion-NIS force buildup budget approved by the PM and Defense Minister. The ministry said the plan is designed to address evolving regional threats and maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge.

Following the committee’s approval, the IMOD Director General instructed the ministry’s mission to the US to advance negotiations with American government and military counterparts to finalize the agreements. The process will now move into implementation and procurement coordination stages.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the acquisition follows operational lessons and underscores the importance of sustained investment in air power. “Operation Roaring Lion once again demonstrated the Israeli Air Force’s power and its decisive role in protecting Israel,” Katz said. “The lessons of that campaign require us to keep pressing forward on force buildup to ensure air superiority for decades to come.”

Katz added that the program forms part of what he called the “Shield of Israel” plan. “The F-35 and F-15IA acquisitions are central to the ‘Shield of Israel’ plan, which is designed to give the IDF a lasting qualitative edge,” he said. “Our mission is clear: to ensure the IDF has the tools, capabilities, and strength to operate anywhere, at any time.”

IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram said the approval represents a key milestone in long-term planning. “The approval of this procurement is the first major step in executing the 350-billion-NIS force buildup plan for an intense security decade ahead,” Baram said. He added that the ministry aims to ensure readiness beyond immediate operational needs, stressing the importance of maintaining a strategic edge over time.

Baram also highlighted the role of the US-Israel defense relationship in advancing the program, noting that the two new squadrons will provide complementary capabilities intended to expand the Israeli Air Force’s operational flexibility across a range of scenarios. Further negotiations are expected to continue in the coming period before final agreements are signed.