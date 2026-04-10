Israel has condemned comments posted on X by Pakistan’s defense minister, who later deleted the message, after he accused Israel of committing genocide in Lebanon and made statements widely described as antisemitic. The post drew immediate backlash before being removed.

In the deleted message, the minister wrote, “Israel is evil and a curse on humanity. While peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon.” He also added, “I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European Jews burn in hell.”

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Israeli officials responded sharply. The Prime Minister’s Office said the comments were “outrageous” and stated, “Pakistan's defense minister's call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also condemned the remarks, saying, “Israel views very gravely these blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to ‘mediate peace.’ Calling the Jewish state ‘cancerous’ is effectively calling for its annihilation.”

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The comments come at a sensitive diplomatic moment, as Pakistan has been involved in efforts described as facilitating or hosting discussions related to regional de-escalation. Israeli officials said such rhetoric undermines claims of neutrality in mediation efforts.

The post was later deleted from the minister’s account, but screenshots continued circulating online, prompting further political reaction. No additional response from Pakistani officials has yet been issued regarding the deleted statement.