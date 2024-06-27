Israel in talks to transfer up to 8 Patriots to Ukraine - report

The United States, Israel and Ukraine are negotiating the transfer of up to eight Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Kyiv, reported The Financial Times (FT). The systems are said to have demonstrated their capability to intercept all types of Russian missiles, including the newest Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles.

The report, citing five sources, said that the talks are conducted at the senior officials level. The final agreement has not yet been reached.

David Cohen/Flash90

In April, Israel announced its intentions to decommission eight Patriot systems said to be over 30 years old and replace them with newer models. However, the systems in question are currently being used in Israel's war against Hamas, while the tensions with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah continue to intensify.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv has asked for military assistance from its allies. Unlike Western countries, Israel has not provided any supplies.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

As Russia keeps up pressure on the front line despite the failed spring offensive, Ukraine critically lacks air defense capabilities.

According to three FT sources, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the possibility of transferring the Patriots, now owned by Israel, to Ukraine with the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is said to have held similar talks with the head of the Ukraine's presidential office Andrii Yermak.