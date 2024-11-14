Israel prepares Lebanon ceasefire plan as 'gift' to Trump - report

Israel is rushing to advance a ceasefire with Lebanon seeking to deliver a foreign policy win to the president-elect Donald Trump, The Washington Post said on Thursday citing officials. According to the report, Ron Dermer, Netanyahu’s minister of strategic affairs, informed Trump and Jared Kushner of it earlier on Sunday in Mar-a-Lago.

“There is an understanding that Israel would gift something to Trump … that in January there will be an understanding about Lebanon,” an Israeli official told WP.

SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP

Over the time of his presidential campaign, Trump has reiterated his goal of putting an end to the wars in multiple regions of the world, the Middle East included. Nevertheless, the president-elect told Netanyahu in a call last month to “do what you have to do” against Hezbollah and Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Israel prime minister said in a video statement on Sunday that he had talked to Trump three times in recent days and that the two saw “major opportunities ahead for Israel, especially in advancing peace” — as WP noted, a striking statement amid devastating multi-front war.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1856668158515400887 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The report noted that Dermer’s spokesperson told WP that he discussed "a wide range of issues during his trip but did not elaborate." Netanyahu’s office and a spokesperson for Trump declined to comment, Kushner’s spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment on the matter