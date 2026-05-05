Israel to transfer jet fuel to Germany amid Hormuz crisis

Israel will transfer jet fuel to Germany following a request from the German Energy Ministry, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced Tuesday.

The request for assistance with jet fuel and natural gas was received by Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in recent days, with Cohen instructing professional bodies to respond positively.

Following an inspection by the fuel manager at the ministry, surplus production was identified that can be exported, subject to the continuation of the current security situation. Cargo coordination will be carried out with the refineries.

Foreign Minister Saar announced the move to German Minister of Economics and Energy Katherina Reiche during his visit to Berlin on Tuesday, noting the close ties between the two countries in the fields of economics and energy.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will also examine ways to assist Germany with natural gas supply.