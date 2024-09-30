Israeli airstrike kills top Hamas official located in Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike has killed Sherif Abu al-Amin, a prominent Hamas leader in Lebanon, along with several family members, including his wife and son, during an attack on the Al-Bass refugee camp.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, which targeted Abu al-Amin's home, resulting in multiple fatalities.

The airstrike was part of a broader military operation, with the IDF launching dozens of strikes throughout southern Lebanon, specifically targeting sites associated with Hezbollah.

The Israeli military stated that warplanes attacked various launch pads and buildings in the Bekaa Valley region used to store weapons.

In a statement, the Hamas terrorist organization confirmed the assassination of Abu al-Amin, noting the loss of his family members in the attack.

It was later revealed that he also served as the head of the UNRWA teachers' union in Lebanon.