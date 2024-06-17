Israeli defense exports hit new record of $13.073 billion in 2023

Israeli defense exports soared to a record $13.073 billion in 2023, marking the third consecutive year of record-breaking growth in the sector.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, and the Director of the IMOD International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas.

The year 2023 witnessed Israeli defense industries securing hundreds of significant defense contracts worldwide, supported by the Israel Ministry of Defense. These agreements included numerous mega-deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars. A notable milestone was the export of missile and rocket air defense systems, which accounted for 36 percent of the total deal volume, up from 19 percent in 2022.

Other significant categories in defense exports included radar and electronic warfare systems, which comprised 11 percent of the total volume, and weapon stations and launchers, also at 11 percent. Manned aircraft and avionics made up 9% of exports, while ammunition and armaments accounted for 8 percent.

Observation and optronics systems, vehicles and armored personnel carriers (APCs), and intelligence, information, and cyber systems each contributed 5 percent to the total export volume. Drones and UAVs, C4I and communication systems, satellites and space systems, and maritime systems and platforms constituted the remaining portions.

Geographically, Asia and the Pacific Region were the largest markets for Israeli defense exports, representing 48 percent of the total. Europe followed with 35 percent, and North America accounted for 9 percent. Latin America, countries part of the Abraham Accords, and Africa made up 4 percent, 3 percent, and 1 percent of the market, respectively.

Financially, 40 percent of the agreements were valued at over $100 million each. Deals ranging from $50-100 million accounted for 17 percent, those up to $50 million represented 23 percent, and agreements worth up to $10 million made up 20 percent of the total.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir praised the achievements, stating, "The remarkable achievements of the Israeli defense industries have doubled defense exports within five years. Nations worldwide are recognizing the success of Israeli defense systems, especially in air defense, appreciating their crucial role in safeguarding citizens."

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas added, “This year marks the third consecutive year that Israel's defense exports have set new records, with significant expansion of production lines to meet rising global demand from defense ministries and military forces worldwide.”

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant also commented on the record-setting year, noting that Israel's success in international cooperation and industrial defense exports reflects the capabilities and creativity of its industries and people.