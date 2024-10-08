Israeli Defense Minister declares Hezbollah "decapitated and weakened"

During a recent visit to the IDF Northern Command, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assessed the situation along the northern border, asserting that Hezbollah has been significantly weakened and is no longer a threat to northern Israel.

Gallant participated in a situation assessment with Northern Front Commander Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin and other staff officers, where he was briefed on ongoing ground operations aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure near the border.

He highlighted the continued targeted assassinations of senior Hezbollah leaders, claiming that the group is now effectively "headless" following the reported elimination of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and possibly his successor.

The Defense Minister drew comparisons between Hezbollah's current state and that of Hamas at the onset of the conflict, describing Hezbollah as an organization gripped by fear, panic, and desertion. He said that Israeli military actions are being closely monitored throughout the Middle East and predicted that Iran will soon recognize the loss of its most valuable asset in Hezbollah.

He also reaffirmed the primary objective of these operations: to ensure the safety of residents in northern Israel and to eliminate any threats emanating from across the border.