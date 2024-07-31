Israeli FM to counterparts: Israel not interested in all-out war in Lebanon

In a letter written to foreign ministers worldwide, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized that Israel is not seeking an all-out war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The message followed a targeted attack in Beirut, where Israel eliminated Fuad Shukr, the Hezbollah Chief of Staff.

Shukr, also known as Sayyid Muhsan, was a key figure responsible for numerous attacks against Israel and was on the United States' most wanted terrorist list with a $5 million reward for his capture.

Katz highlighted Shukr's involvement in several heinous acts, including the murder of 12 children during a soccer game in Majdal Shams and orchestrating missile attacks against Israeli citizens since October 8.

Furthermore, Shukr played a pivotal role in the 1983 bombing of US Marine barracks in Beirut, which resulted in the deaths of 241 US soldiers and 58 French soldiers.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry underscored the necessity of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to prevent further escalation with Hezbollah. The resolution calls for the establishment of an international force to monitor and prevent Hezbollah's activities, ensuring its withdrawal to north of the Litani River and disarmament.

In his letter, Katz stated, "Israel sent a clear message: we will harm with great force whoever harms us. The State of Israel will continue to defend itself and its citizens."

He called for international support in demanding an immediate cessation of Hezbollah's attacks and safe return for tens of thousands of Israeli residents displaced from northern Israel.

Katz concluded by reiterating Israel's stance: "Israel is not interested in an all-out war, but the only way to prevent it is the immediate implementation of Resolution 1701."