Israeli man arrested in Beirut on espionage suspicions

Yehoshua Tartakovsky, an Israeli citizen, was arrested on Tuesday in the Dahieh district of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, amid suspicions of espionage.

Lebanese media reports indicate that he entered the country using a British passport and was conducting "journalistic work."

Authorities have expressed skepticism about his professional credentials, suggesting that his journalism may be a cover for espionage activities.

Complicating matters, Tartakovsky also holds American citizenship, and his family is reportedly seeking assistance from British and American officials for his release.

Israeli sources have confirmed his arrest, which adds a diplomatic dimension to the case. An Israeli news site, Behadrei Haredim, claims Tartakovsky is a former ultra-Orthodox Jew from Jerusalem and that he entered Lebanon with a group of journalists. Friends have described him as a “strange” individual, indicating that his arrest was not entirely unexpected.

Anwar AMRO / AFP

Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar, linked to Hezbollah, reported that Tartakovsky had been in Lebanon for two weeks before his apprehension at the Mövenpick Hotel in Beirut. Israeli authorities have yet to issue an official statement, raising questions about Tartakovsky’s true intentions and the potential impact of his arrest on Israel-Lebanon relations.