Israeli Home Front Command advocates gradual return to normal in north

Major General Rafi Milo, commander of the Israeli home front, has made a series of visits in recent days to several municipalities in northern Israel, including Kiryat Yam, Shfaram, Tamra, Basmat Tab'un, the Gilboa Regional Council and Beit She'an. These visits are part of the evolution of the civil defense policy and the gradual return of students to schools.

"The ability to maintain stability and gradually reopen is the right way. This is the way to do it and create a sense of security," the general said during his visits. During his trips, General Milo met with local officials to assess the current situation and discuss the resumption of classes. The aim is to increase the level of preparedness of residents for emergency situations, with an emphasis on close cooperation between the Home Front Command and the civilian sphere