Rockets from Hezbollah bombard northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
Israeli Home Front Command advocates a gradual return to normal in north, following a series of visits by Major General Rafi Milo in recent days to several northern municipalities
Car set on fire in Kiryat Yam after rocket fire from Lebanon
A video posted on social media shows a car ablaze in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Yam after it was apparently hit in a rocket attack from Lebanon.
Three rocket impacts in Kiryat Shmona, no casualties
The Kiryat Shmona municipality reported on Thursday, November 7, that three impacts were identified in open areas of the city, following the warning sirens that sounded at 15:45 and 16:10. No casualties were reported and no damage was reported. Municipal emergency teams are currently patrolling the city's streets to check for incidents. Mayor Doron Schnaper called on residents to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.
Hezbollah intensifies its fire towards Israel
According to the IDF, about 70 rockets were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Thursday, November 7, in a count as of 4:00 p.m. The Israeli army says it "will continue to defend the State of Israel and its population against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."
Israeli Home Front Command advocates gradual return to normal in north
Major General Rafi Milo, commander of the Israeli home front, has made a series of visits in recent days to several municipalities in northern Israel, including Kiryat Yam, Shfaram, Tamra, Basmat Tab'un, the Gilboa Regional Council and Beit She'an. These visits are part of the evolution of the civil defense policy and the gradual return of students to schools.
"The ability to maintain stability and gradually reopen is the right way. This is the way to do it and create a sense of security," the general said during his visits. During his trips, General Milo met with local officials to assess the current situation and discuss the resumption of classes. The aim is to increase the level of preparedness of residents for emergency situations, with an emphasis on close cooperation between the Home Front Command and the civilian sphere
Houthi leader warns U.S. President Elect Trump after victory
Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi issued a direct warning to Donald Trump today. In a speech, he said: “Trump failed with his ‘deal of the century’ despite all his arrogance, and he will fail again this time.” The Yemeni leader’s provocative statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and is a reference to the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the “deal of the century,” proposed by Trump during his previous term.
Lebanese media: Strikes in several areas of Dahiyeh, near the airport
The Lebanese Al-Manar channel, affiliated with Hezbollah, reports Israeli strikes in several areas of Dahiyeh in Beirut. Al-Mayadeen, also close to Hezbollah, reports three strikes near Beirut airport.
Knesset approves deportation of terrorists' families
The Israeli parliament approved the law on the expulsion of families of terrorists in its second and third readings, with 61 votes in favor and 41 against. The law allows the interior minister to order the expulsion to Gaza or another destination of a family member of a terrorist who had prior knowledge of the attack but did not report it, or who expressed support for the terrorist act.