Netanyahu criticizes U.S. for delayed munitions shipments during war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his dismay over the Biden Administration's delays in providing munitions to Israel, amid the country's ongoing conflict with Hamas.

In a video statement released on Tuesday, Netanyahu detailed his recent conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel.

"During Secretary Blinken's recent visit, we had a frank discussion," Netanyahu began. "I expressed my deep gratitude for the support the U.S. has provided since the start of the war."

However, Netanyahu also highlighted his frustration with the delays in military aid. "I also pointed out that it is inconceivable for the administration to withhold weapons and ammunition from Israel over the past few months. Israel, America's closest ally, is fighting for its survival against Iran and other common enemies."

Haim Tzach/GPO

Netanyahu conveyed that Blinken assured him efforts were underway to address the delays. "Secretary Blinken promised that the administration is working tirelessly to resolve these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that's true. It needs to be true."

Drawing a historical comparison, Netanyahu cited World War II. "During World War II, Churchill told the United States, 'Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.' I say, give us the tools, and we will finish the job much faster."