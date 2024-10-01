The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the execution of more than 70 targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon since the beginning of the conflict with Hamas last October.

These operations have reportedly resulted in the destruction of numerous Hezbollah positions, tunnels, and thousands of weapons that could potentially have been used in an invasion of Israel.

The IDF's ground operations commenced shortly after the outbreak of hostilities with Hamas, during which they claimed to have driven Hezbollah's elite Radwan force from the border area. This maneuver has allowed Israeli commandos to conduct operations within Lebanon largely without detection. Military estimates suggest that approximately 2,400 members of the Radwan force and 500 Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives were stationed in southern Lebanese villages, poised to attack Israel soon after Hamas's assault on October 7.

These raids have varied in duration, sometimes lasting three to four days, and cumulatively represent about 200 operational nights. During these operations, military officials showcased a cache of seized weapons, which included assault rifles, machine guns, rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, explosives, and communication devices.

Despite the successes of these commando missions, the IDF acknowledges that they have not fully achieved a critical objective: enabling residents of northern Israel to return to their homes safely.

As a result, the military has launched what it describes as "limited, localized, and targeted raids" in southern Lebanon, deploying an entire division to more visibly dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure along the border.

Officials indicated that this offensive could last only a few weeks, underlining that the IDF does not intend to maintain a long-term presence in southern Lebanon.