US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew has acknowledged Israel's frustration regarding the pace of weapon deliveries.

Addressing the annual Herzliya Conference, Lew explained that while the US system is progressing rapidly, it may not match the urgency seen immediately after the conflict began on October 8.

“The initial speed of delivering weapons is not sustainable due to supply limitations,” Lew noted. He mentioned that although a shipment of large-diameter bombs faced delays, “precision-guided missiles have still been delivered.”

The matter gained attention recently when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video urging President Joe Biden to expedite the arms shipments. Lew, however, expressed his perplexity over allegations that the Biden administration is not adequately supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

"We firmly support Israel and will continue to do so," he emphasized. "We’ve been transparent with Israel about the current status and future steps."

Lew also highlighted that the US has consistently encouraged Israel to conduct the conflict in a manner that aligns with shared values and seeks a positive future outcome. He commended Israel for its significant humanitarian aid efforts and clarified that the US does not believe there is a famine in Gaza.

Discussing the future of Gaza's governance, Lew stressed the importance of having a clear plan: "The critical issue is having a vision for Gaza’s future… It’s essential to avoid reverting to previous conditions."

He called for a comprehensive dialogue about the future of the Palestinian people and highlighted that "Israel is on the verge of gaining acceptance from all moderate Arab nations."