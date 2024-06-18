UK approval of arms exports to Israel dropped after Oct.7 - report

Britain's approval of arms export licences to Israel dropped sharply after October 7, with the value of permits granted for the sale of military equipment falling by more than 95% to a 13-year low, said Reuters citing previously undisclosed information from the government officials and data from the Department for Business and Trade's Export Control unit.

The value of the United Kingdom-approved licences between October 7 and December 31, 2023 is said to have dropped to 859,381 pounds ($1.09 million), government officials told Reuters. This is the lowest figure for the period since 2010.

Avi Ohayon / GPO

In the same period in 2022, the UK government approved 20 million pounds of arms sales to Israel, including small arms ammunition and components for combat aircraft.

Unlike the United States, Britain does not supply arms directly to Israel but rather issues licences for companies to sell weapons. "Many of the licences issued after the start of the Gaza war were for items listed for 'commercial use' or non-lethal items such as body armour, military helmets or all-wheel drive vehicles with ballistic protection," said Reuters.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Members of the parliament and human rights groups have criticized the British government for the lack of public information about arms sales to Israel since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip. Some countries, like Italy, Canada and the Netherlands, have imposed restrictions on arms exports to Israel citing concerns over the use of weapons in Gaza.

UK's Prime Minister Rushi Sunak has been one of Europe's strongest advocates of Israel's right to respond to Hamas in Gaza, highlighting that Britain's arms supplies follow a "very careful licensing regime."

London is to release information about its arms sales to Israel in the first half of this year in the coming months.