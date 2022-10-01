Hezbollah chief lauds Israel-Lebanon maritime progress

'We are approaching decisive days. The Lebanese state is the decision-maker'

Chief of the Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, spoke on Saturday of a draft agreement on the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon proposed by US mediator Amos Hochstein.

“Today, we reached a positive outcome. And it came from dialogue and cooperation,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

"We are approaching decisive days. The Lebanese state is the decision-maker according to what it deems appropriate for the country. The political level must discuss and make a decision in the coming days.”

Earlier on Saturday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun received a letter from Hochstein regarding proposals for the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel, without revealing its contents.

Lebanon and Israel, neighboring countries officially in a state of war, have been negotiating for two years via the United States to delimit their maritime border and remove obstacles to hydrocarbon prospecting on the controversial offshore Karish gas field in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's office also reported a meeting between him and the US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, "who gave (Mikati) a written offer from the American mediator.”

According to his office, Aoun called Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri to consult them on "how to give a Lebanese response as soon as possible.”

“From the beginning of this issue, I have always wanted the leadership of the state to take the lead,” Nasrallah continued in his speech hours after the proposal was made.

“We hope this will be good for Lebanon. If this will lead to a positive outcome, it will open a positive horizon for the people of Lebanon.”