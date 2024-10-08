In a forthcoming book titled War, journalist Bob Woodward unveils explosive revelations about President Joe Biden's unfiltered views on global leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Set to be released on October 15, the book details private conversations that expose Biden's frustration with Netanyahu amidst escalating tensions in Gaza.

According to CNN's reporting on the book, Biden reportedly referred to Netanyahu using explicit language, calling him a "son of a b****" and a "piece of shit," and described him as "a f****** bad guy" during a private discussion in the spring of 2024.

The book also highlights Biden's critical remarks about Putin, referring to him as "that fucking Putin" and labeling him "the embodiment of evil" during discussions in the Oval Office after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Woodward recounts intense moments, including a national security assessment estimating a 50% chance of Putin using nuclear weapons, which led to urgent communications with Russian officials.

The relationship between Biden and Netanyahu is portrayed as tumultuous. While Biden has publicly supported Israel, he has privately expressed frustration with Netanyahu's strategies in Gaza. During a phone call in April, he reportedly asked, "What's your strategy, man?" Following Israel's military actions in Rafah, Biden's discontent grew, leading him to privately declare, "He's a fucking liar" about Netanyahu.

In July, after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Biden reportedly confronted Netanyahu on the phone, exclaiming, "Bibi, what the hell is this?"

Woodward promises to provide a detailed account of the inner workings of Biden's White House and the significant geopolitical challenges he has navigated throughout his presidency, drawing from hundreds of hours of interviews with key participants.