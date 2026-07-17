Colombia’s incoming government to withdraw from ICJ case against Israel

Colombia’s incoming government will withdraw the country’s intervention in South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the office of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella announced Friday.

The decision follows a meeting in Washington between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Colombia’s incoming foreign minister, Omar Bula Escobar, during which the two sides agreed on a roadmap for the full and immediate restoration of diplomatic and economic relations beginning August 7, when the new Colombian government takes office.

The agreement includes an immediate exchange of ambassadors, the mutual removal of visa requirements and steps toward opening a Colombian embassy in Jerusalem, according to the statement.

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The incoming government also pledged to change Colombia’s positions in international forums, including at the United Nations, and said it would withdraw the declaration of intervention Bogotá filed in South Africa’s proceedings against Israel at the ICJ.

Colombia submitted the declaration in April 2024 under President Gustavo Petro, seeking to intervene in South Africa’s case accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during the war in Gaza. Israel has rejected the allegations as false and has accused South Africa of distorting the convention.

Petro subsequently severed diplomatic relations with Israel in May 2024, citing Israel’s conduct in Gaza and repeatedly accusing the country of genocide.

“The historic relationship that the Petro government unilaterally severed will be strengthened once again,” the president-elect’s office said, adding that Colombia would seek to reestablish itself as a reliable international partner.