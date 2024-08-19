Danny Danon returns to UN as Israel's ambassador

Danny Danon made a notable return to the United Nations on Monday, presenting his credentials to Secretary-General António Guterres. The Israeli ambassador became known for his outspokenness and unwavering commitment to his country as he served in the position from 2015 to 2020, and delivered a powerful and unequivocal message on his return.

"I come back to the UN at the time of immense challenge for the people of Israel and the country of Israel," Danon said. "Israel is under attack on seven fronts. As we speak, 115 Israelis are still being held in captivity. There are ongoing atrocities they are suffering there. I hope that the UN will present the moral clarity required to face such evils that we are facing today."

"I stand proud and tall," Danon added, "and I'm committed to represent my country, to show the real face of Israel and to push back the lies and hypocrisy that we unfortunately have to deal here in this building."

Guterres responded to Danon as he received his credentials, saying that "it is extremely important to have an objective relationship with Israel. Our positions are clear. We have different points of view in many aspects, in relation to the two state solution, in relation to what has been happening recently. But that doesn't mean that we should not have a constructive dialogue based on truth."