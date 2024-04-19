EU and U.S. announce new sanctions on West Bank settlers for 'human rights abuses'

Benzi Gopstein, a close ally of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, was targeted by the third round of sanctions imposed by the Biden administration, which aim to quell violence by some Jewish residents in the West Bank.

Mr. Gopstein is the founder and leader of the Lehava Group, “an organization whose members have engaged in destabilizing violence in the West Bank,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

The European Union (EU) has also imposed sanctions on two Israelis and two prominent Israeli groups, Hilltop Youth and Lehava, citing their involvement in serious human rights abuses against Palestinians.

The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, were announced today by the European Council under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

According to the EU statement, the listed individuals and entities are responsible for grave human rights violations against Palestinians, including torture, cruel treatment, and violations of property and privacy rights in the West Bank.

"The listed entities are Lehava, a radical right-wing Jewish supremacist group, and Hilltop Youth, a radical youth group known for violent acts against Palestinians and their villages in the West Bank," the EU declared. Additionally, two leaders of Hilltop Youth, Meir Ettinger and Elisha Yered, were singled out for their involvement in deadly attacks against Palestinians.

The EU's sanctions also target two new figures: Neria Ben Pazi, accused of repeated attacks against Palestinians in Wadi Seeq and Deir Jarir since 2021, and Yinon Levi, who has participated in multiple violent acts against neighboring villages from his residence in the Mitarim farm illegal outpost.

With these new designations, the EU's Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime now applies to 108 individuals and 28 entities from various countries. Sanctioned individuals and entities face asset freezes, and providing them with funds or economic resources is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the listed individuals.