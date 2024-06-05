Explosive-laden drone attack injures 11 in Hurfeish, northern Israel

Hurfeish, a town in northern Israel, was rocked by an explosive-laden drone attack, leaving 11 people injured, one seriously.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the assault, stating it launched several drones laden with explosives at an army position in the area.

The attack occurred just several kilometers from the Lebanese border, sparking concerns of escalating tensions in the region.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack, noting that several "projectiles" were launched from Lebanon, striking the area. However, they are investigating why sirens did not sound during the attack. Initial assessments suggest that at least one drone loaded with explosives struck the area, causing significant damage and casualties.

Hezbollah's claim of responsibility cited recent IDF strikes in southern Lebanon, including an attack in Naqoura that resulted in the death of a Hezbollah member, as motives for the assault. This attack comes on the heels of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to northern Israel, during which he declared Israel's readiness for a "very intense operation" along the border with Lebanon. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's determination to restore security in the region, warning against any attempts to harm the country.