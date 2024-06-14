France 'surprised' by diverging Israeli messages on de-escalation initiative

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on Friday that Jerusalem rejected a French initiative aimed at deescalating the conflict with the Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah.

“As we fight a just war, defending our people, France has adopted hostile policies against Israel,” Gallant said. “In doing so, France ignores the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli children, women and men."

He added that “Israel will not be a party to the trilateral framework proposed by France.”

Last month French authorities banned Israeli defense firms from exhibiting at one of the world's largest defense fairs.

Israel's foreign ministry took exception to Gallant's statement, saying it was inaccurate and misplaced.

Paris in turn was "surprised to read diverging statements from Israeli authorities on France’s efforts towards deescalation in the North," an official statement read.