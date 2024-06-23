Gallant arrives in US in bid to increase flow of armaments

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrived in the US on a state visit on Sunday, with an Israeli official telling i24NEWS that one of the main points on the agenda is increasing armaments needed for Israel's potential ground war with Hezbollah.

On arrival, Gallant met with leaders of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Howard Kohr and Arne Christenson, stressing the importance of the US-Israel alliance.

"The United States is the most important ally of Israel - and more central than ever before," he posted on X.

He said that he would discuss developments in Israel's southern war with Hamas, as well as the escalations on Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

He said Israel is prepared for any operations needed in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, or elsewhere in the Middle East.

This comes amid a recent disagreement over withheld arms shipments to Israel, which last week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all but demanded from the Biden administration. He said it was "inconceivable" that the US is dragging its feet on the shipment of "weapons and munitions" amid the Israel-Hamas war.

In turn, US officials expressed incredulity, asserting that no arms shipments were being withheld.

Netanyahu is expected to visit the US himself in a month after receiving an invitation to address US Congress.