German-Israeli ties are on the upward trend, says FM Sa'ar welcoming Chancellor Merz on first state visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz landed in Israel on Saturday for his first visit since taking office, aiming to reaffirm traditionally solid ties that took a hit during the Gaza war.

"Relations between the countries are on an upward trend," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar pointed out welcoming Merz at the Ben Gurion airport.

The ties were shaken during the Gaza war set off by the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre, the deadliest antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust. Merz, who took office in May this year, has repeatedly criticized Israel's military campaign.

"This trend is reflected in the removal of the partial embargo, Germany’s clear opposition to all types of boycotts against Israel, and its abstention at the UN from supporting the extension of UNRWA’s mandate. Last week, an Israeli “Arrow” battery for defense against ballistic missiles was deployed in Germany for the first time," Sa'ar further added.

The $4.5 billion deal represents the largest arms export agreement in Israeli history, and Berlin has also turned to Israeli firms for help in drone defense.

"Germany is an important friend, and I am convinced that the Chancellor’s visit will contribute to the strengthening of the special relations between the countries."