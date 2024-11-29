Graham: Trump wants to see Gaza hostage deal before inauguration

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump would like to see a Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal before he re-enters the White House in January, Lindsey Graham told a U.S. news site Friday.

Graham, a staunchly pro-Israel GOP senator who visited Israel earlier in the week week and met with top officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Axios that “Trump is more determined than ever to release the hostages and supports a ceasefire that includes a hostage deal. He wants to see it happening now."

“I want people in Israel and in the region to know that Trump is focused on the hostages issue. He wants the killing to stop and the fighting to end,” he added. “I hope President Trump and the Biden administration will work together during the transition period to release the hostages and get a ceasefire.”

Addressing scenarios for Gaza's "the day after," Graham said that “the best insurance policy against Hamas is not an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza but a reform in the Palestinian society. The only ones who can do that are the Arab countries."