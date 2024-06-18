Israel and Kosovo sign waiver agreement for visa-free travel

Citizens of Kosovo and Israel will soon be able to visit each other's countries without the need for a visa, following a landmark agreement signed today by officials from both nations.

The visa waiver agreement was signed in the Kosovar capital of Pristina by Israel's Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and Kosovo's Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla.

This new arrangement, set to take effect in September, marks a significant step in the deepening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Gervalla highlighted the importance of the agreement, stating, "This will open a new chapter in promoting our country, our cooperation and economic development, youngsters’ educational development and the implementation of joint initiatives and projects between our citizens and our countries in the future."

The agreement comes just over three years after Kosovo and Israel formally established diplomatic ties in February 2021, with Israel being the 117th country to recognize Kosovo's sovereignty.

The new visa waiver agreement is expected to enhance cooperation in various fields, including tourism, education, and economic development, although specific details on the length of stay permitted under the new policy have yet to be disclosed.

Minister Arbel, representing Israel, expressed optimism about the future of the bilateral relationship, emphasizing the potential for increased cultural and economic exchanges facilitated by the easing of travel restrictions.