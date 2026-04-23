Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has appointed George Deek as Special Envoy to the Christian World in a move aimed at strengthening Israel’s relations with Christian communities worldwide, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

According to the statement, the appointment is intended to deepen engagement with Christian partners and reinforce diplomatic and cultural ties at a time when Israel is seeking to broaden its international outreach.

Deek is a veteran diplomat with 18 years of experience. He most recently served as Israel’s ambassador to Azerbaijan and was the first Christian ambassador in Israel’s history. He has also been awarded the Foreign Ministry’s Distinguished Administrator’s Award.

Saar emphasized the importance of the role, stating, “The State of Israel attaches great importance to its relations with the Christian world and its Christian friends around the world. I am confident that George, a respected and experienced diplomat, will contribute greatly to deepening the friendship and strengthening the ties between the State of Israel and the Christian world.”

Deek is a member of the Arab-Christian community in Jaffa, where he has been active since a young age. His father, Joseph Deek, served for many years as chairman of the Orthodox Christian community in Jaffa and across Israel.