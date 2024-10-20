Israel facilitates delivery of health aid to Gaza ahead of winter

As winter approaches, the Israeli army, through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), has intensified efforts to improve sanitation conditions in Gaza.

Over the past few months, more than 3,000 tons of hygiene products have been delivered to the region via 233 trucks.

Recently, 15 dump containers from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) were permitted to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing to bolster waste collection and disposal efforts.

Additionally, a sewage pumping truck from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was allowed entry for the first time following a security inspection.

IDF spokesperson's unit

This humanitarian effort comes as the United States has issued a stark ultimatum to Israel regarding the escalating crisis in Gaza. Senior U.S. officials have conveyed that Israel must resolve the situation within 30 days or face potential sanctions on arms shipments. This warning marks a pivotal moment in the longstanding relationship between the two allies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have explicitly urged the Israeli government to address the humanitarian crisis, with a formal document sent to Israeli ministers stating, "Failure to implement these measures could lead to consequences for American policy, in accordance with American law."

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

This pressure aligns with recent calls from French President Emmanuel Macron for an end to arms deliveries to Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the notion of an arms embargo, labeling it a "shame."

As conditions in Gaza remain precarious, these efforts by Israel to facilitate health aid come at a crucial time, potentially alleviating some of the pressing health risks facing the population.